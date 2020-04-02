WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain And Strong Wind Gusts
BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski has been a busy man since his football days ended. Most recently, he showed off his singing voice.

Some did not know Gronk was belting out tunes on Fox’s The Masked Singer until Wednesday night, when the former Patriots tight end was revealed to be the “White Tiger.” Though if you’ve ever heard Gronkowski speak, it was painfully obvious whose voice was under the mask over the last two months.

The Super Bowl champ was eliminated Wednesday after signing “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. (Check out his performance in the video above.)

Gronkowski also performed “Good Vibrations” and “Ice, Ice Baby” during his time on the show. He said after he was eliminated that he had a blast performing, and was happy to sharpen his dance moves in the process.

It’s nice to see Gronkowski is continuing to have fun in his post-football days. But don’t expect a concert to sell out Gillette anytime soon.

