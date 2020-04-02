BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski has been a busy man since his football days ended. Most recently, he showed off his singing voice.
Some did not know Gronk was belting out tunes on Fox’s The Masked Singer until Wednesday night, when the former Patriots tight end was revealed to be the “White Tiger.” Though if you’ve ever heard Gronkowski speak, it was painfully obvious whose voice was under the mask over the last two months.
The Super Bowl champ was eliminated Wednesday after signing “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. (Check out his performance in the video above.)
It was me behind the #WhiteTigerMask! What was it like performing as the White Tiger on the @MaskedSingerFOX stage? Absolutely Too Sexy it was!! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/sDHrCQs8dU
— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 2, 2020
Gronkowski also performed “Good Vibrations” and “Ice, Ice Baby” during his time on the show. He said after he was eliminated that he had a blast performing, and was happy to sharpen his dance moves in the process.
View this post on Instagram
What a time I had being on @maskedsingerfox. Thanks so much for having me on and helping to improve my one of a kind dance moves and sing my face off with my beautiful vocals! The White Tiger 🐯 walks up and just takes presence on that stage! Learned so much during my time on the show, thank you and huge shout out to all my new fans of my singing and performances! 🤣🤣🤣 #themaskedsinger #whitetigermask #roar
It’s nice to see Gronkowski is continuing to have fun in his post-football days. But don’t expect a concert to sell out Gillette anytime soon.