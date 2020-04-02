



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick the GM is just as unpredictable as Bill Belichick the head coach. For a man who has done just about everything that can be done in the NFL, the 2019 NFL Draft saw a first for the Patriots head coach: He drafted a wide receiver in the first round.

After drafting N’Keal Harry with the final pick of the first round last year, there’s no way he’d do it again in 2020, right? With Belichick, you never know.

The Patriots have much bigger needs up and down the roster, with tight end and linebacker at the top of the list. But there hasn’t been much change to a wildly inconsistent 2019 wide receiver corps this offseason, with only Philip Dorsett departing and Damiere Byrd coming in. The position wasn’t all that reliable last season, and that was with Tom Brady throwing them footballs.

Most of that had to do with the massive ripple effect/tidal wave created by Rob Gronkowski’s retirement, Harry missing the first half of the season with an injury, and Josh Gordon’s uncertainty and ultimate release. Yes, wide receiver was a bit of a roller coaster for the Patriots last season, and we haven’t even mentioned the one-week circus that was Antonio Brown.

Add in Julian Edelman turning 34 before the season begins, and the wide receiver room could use another young player for 2020 and beyond.

The Patriots do not own a second-round pick this year, which they sent to Atlanta for Mohamed Sanu at the trade deadline last year. That makes investing in the position with their only pick in the first or second round unlikely. But the 11 picks after that? Expect a receiver or maybe two, from a draft chock-full of talented pass-catchers. The Patriots met with a slew of receivers in their pre-draft meetings as well.

With Belichick, those meetings could just be a lot of smoke to throw everyone else off his scent. The Patriots have a history of not drafting players they meet with, and selecting those they’ve barely spoken to. But should Belichick feel the need to address wide receiver in late April, there are some some very intriguing options to help the New England in this post-Tom Brady era.

Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Age: 21

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 188 lbs

2019 Stats: 40 receptions, 746 yards, 8 total touchdowns

This kid can fly, and that means he’s going to fly off the draft board. If Belichick wants a speedy receiver with sure hands, he’s going to have to trade up to snag him. It sounds nuts, but maybe Bill goes a little nuts this year.

Ruggs would be worth it too. He scored seven touchdowns for Nick Saban last season, averaging 18.7 yards per catch. He was also credited with a rushing touchdown against New Mexico State when he took a backwards pass and took it 75 yards to the house.

Henry Ruggs is a blur 💨 (via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/RwPG0hoQ3K — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 7, 2019

Did we say that the kid is fast? He just missed breaking the record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, with his 4.27 time falling just a hair off John Ross’ 4.22 back in 2017.

Ruggs also returns kicks, averaging 23.8 yards on his 12 returns in 2019. Though a little small, this kid can do a whole lot of everything.

Now that you’ve fallen in love with this kid, we’ll let you know that he’s probably not going to end up in a Patriots uniform. But if Belichick wants to do something else he’s never done before and trade up for a receiver in the first round, Ruggs would be a great option.

Justin Jefferson, LSU

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 202 lbs

2019 Stats: 111 receptions, 1,540 yards, 18 touchdowns

Jefferson isn’t expected to get drafted until the end of the first round, so the best receiving threat on the 2019 national champions should be available when the Pats pick at No. 23. Jefferson catches just about everything thrown his way and is reliable in the slot, though draft experts say he needs to improve his route running.

Tee Higgins, Clemson

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 216 lbs

2019 Stats: 59 receptions, 1,167 yards, 13 touchdowns

Higgins is a versatile receiver who can play anywhere on the field, one who makes some ridiculous catches look rather easy. He was Clemson’s top vertical threat over the last two years, hauling in 25 touchdowns. He finished with 27 scores in his three-year career with the Tigers, tying him for the most receiving touchdowns in school history along with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins. That’s some pretty good company for the youngster.

While he’s got a knack for winning jump balls, the biggest knock on Higgins is his physicality. He’s expected to get drafted in the later third of the first round, so he may be on the board at No. 23.

K.J. Hill, Ohio State

Age: 22

Height: 6-feet

Weight: 196 lbs

2019 Stats: 57 receptions, 636 yards, 10 touchdowns

We’ll now move on to receivers expected to go after the first day of the draft, ones who are much more likely to end up in New England when it’s all said and done. And K.J. Hill — Ohio State’s all-time leader in receptions — checks off many of the boxes the Patriots look for in a receiver.

Hill isn’t much of a downfield threat, but he runs great routes and was one of the most consistent contributors to Ohio State’s powerful offense, hauling in 201 passes for 2,332 yards and 20 touchdowns in his four seasons as a Buckeye.

Projected to go sometime in the middle rounds of the draft, Hill could be a great fit as a blooming security blanket in the New England offense.

Van Jefferson, Florida

Age: 23

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 lbs

2019 Stats: 49 receptions, 657 yards, 6 touchdowns

Jefferson already has a connection to the Patriots, the son of former New England receiver Shawn Jefferson, who is currently the wide receivers coach for the New York Jets.

After spending his first two collegiate years at Ole Miss, Jefferson transferred to Florida and quickly became the top receiver for the Gators. That’s not the role he’ll fill in the NFL, projected to be more of a third or fourth option, but he should be able to contribute immediately thanks to his versatility. He can play all three receiver spots, though he’ll likely make his biggest impact out of the slot.

James Proche, SMU

Age: 24

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 201 lbs

2019 Stats: 111 receptions, 1,225 yards, 15 touchdowns

Proche caught a lot of touchdowns over his final two seasons in college, reaching the end zone 27 times as a junior and senior. He finished his career at SMU with 39 touchdowns in 49 games. Pretty decent. He also returns punts and kickoffs, which will appeal to the Patriots.

Though his athleticism has come into question, Proche has the same frame of Julian Edelman, and Patriots scouts were reportedly “gushing” over him at the Senior Bowl. Projected to be a fourth-round pick, Proche could find his way to the New England depth chart in a few weeks.

Malcolm Perry, Navy

Age: 24

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 186 lbs

2019 Rushing Stats: 2,017 yards, 21 touchdowns

Perry is an uber-athlete, showing off plenty of skills while running the triple option as a quarterback at Navy. He’s now looking to make it in the NFL as a receiver or running back, and would be a fun and intriguing option at either position.

Perry rushed for 40 touchdowns in his collegiate career, with another three receiving touchdowns on 22 carer catches. He completed just 51 percent of his career passes, throwing seven touchdowns. But this kid is dangerous with the football and worth a late-round flier. Think of the success of Edelman and Taysom Hill of the Saints.

Aaron Parker, Rhode Island

Age: 21

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 209 lbs

2019 Stats: 81 receptions, 1,224 yards, 9 touchdowns

Parker caught 30 touchdown in his career with the Rams, and is an intriguing late-round option out of the FCS. He led all CAA receivers in receptions and yards in 2019 when he was a team captain for URI, earning All-CAA honors at the end of the season.

As with any FCS player, there are questions whether he can carry his success over to the next level. He wins most of his battles for 50/50 balls, and would be a big option out of the slot, but is knocked for his lack of speed and route-running ablity.

His biggest knock, however, is that he’s a New York Giants and Los Angeles Lakers fan.