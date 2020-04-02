CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire now has 479 confirmed cases of the coronavirus after 64 new positive tests were announced by the Department of Health and Human Services Thursday.
Additionally, they said a fifth person has died from a coronavirus related illness. The person was a man from Hillsborough County under 60 years old with underlying medical conditions.
The new cases include 42 women and 22 men. Rockingham County has 17 new cases, Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua has 12, Strafford County has six, Merrimack County has four and Cheshire, Grafton and Sullivan counties have one. The city of Manchester has 19 and Nashua has three.
Ten of the new cases were hospitalized for their illness. So far, 73, or 15% of the confirmed cases have been hospitalized.
Community-based transmission accounts for 37 of the new cases. Most of the remaining cases either traveled to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.