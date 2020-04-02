WORCESTER (CBS) – The Worcester Red Sox have temporarily stopped construction on the new $90 million Polar Park to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“All of us should recognize that the health of our community, our country, and the world are what’s most important,” the team said in a statement Thursday. “We want nothing more than for Polar Park to be a point of pride for the people of Worcester and the Commonwealth—including the many local skilled construction workers who are putting their heart and soul into this ballpark.”
The team said a temporary halt “gives our community the best opportunity to permanently contain this destructive virus.”
The urban renewal project will connect the historic “Canal District” to the major landmarks of downtown Worcester. Besides the stadium, developers are envisioning a “Worcester Faneuil Hall” with a marketplace on the ground level.
In addition to baseball, Polar Park will feature up to 20 concerts a year as well as other year-round sporting events like football and winter sports.
The club announced last year that it’s moving from Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Worcester. The team still plans to play its first season at Polar Park in 2021.