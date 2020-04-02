



BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has claimed yet another sporting event, this latest one serving as a reminder that life — and sports — around the globe will not get back to normal for quite some time.

According to Golf Digest, the 2020 British Open will be canceled. The Open Championship had been scheduled to begin July 16 at Royal St. George’s Golf Club.

That news comes after another global event in the United Kingdom was canceled, as the All England Club on Wednesday canceled Wimbledon.

Neither Wimbledon nor the British Open has been canceled since World War II.

The initial Golf Digest report indicated that postponement was not an option, due to insurance reasons. However, the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews released a statement saying that postponement options are being explored.

“We are continuing to work through our options for The Open this year, including postponement,” chief executive Martin Slumbers said. “Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve. We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can. We will give a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so and thank everyone for their support and understanding in this challenging situation.”

Other major tournaments have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as well. On March 13, Augusta National Golf Club announced that the Masters would be postponed. It had been scheduled for April 9-12. Four days later, the PGA Championship — originally scheduled for May 14-17 in San Francisco — was postponed. Reports have surfaced that the USGA plans to postpone the U.S. Open — scheduled June 18-21 at Winged Foot — but an official announcement has not yet been made.