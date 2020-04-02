EVERETT (CBS) – Encore Boston Harbor is donating a large amount of supplies to help the community during the coronavirus crisis.
Encore announced on Thursday it is donating 46,000 masks, 4,000 N95 masks, five pallets of toilet paper, 6,000 rubber gloves, and seven pallets of water to the state.
In addition, Encore is giving 1,000 N95 masks, one pallet of toilet paper and 2,000 gloves to Cambridge Health Alliance’s Everett Hospital.
A donation was also prepared to help local food pantries. Encore donated three dozen pallets of perishable and frozen food to pantries, and gave hand sanitizer to charitable groups.
The Massachusetts Army National Guard came to Encore Boston Harbor to pick up the supplies donated to the state.
Encore is temporarily closed due to coronavirus.