



BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots head coach Bill Belichick leaned on some advice he normally gives his players to provide words of encouragement for healthcare workers and those going through difficult times during the coronavirus crisis.

The Patriots tweeted a video message from Belichick on Wednesday.

“We are all in this together. Thank you to our heroic medical professionals, doctors, nurses, medical workers and others who are selflessly and courageously doing their job to take care of others in need,” he said. “We have heard your stories and seen some of your great work. You are truly champions and warriors.”

“Let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.” A message from BB as we remain #TogetherWhileApart pic.twitter.com/cA0C0eIyvl — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 1, 2020

Belichick urged people to stay at home to help stop the slow of coronavirus.

“We are facing a difficult opponent. It will take teamwork, discipline and commitment to do the right things all the time. That includes staying at home. I encourage everyone to shelter in place for as long as necessary as we fight this virus together,” said Belichick. “There are plenty of things we can’t do right now. But let’s focus on what we can do. We can adapt, we can adjust, and we can make better decisions right now for the betterment of the future. As I tell our team, let’s keep stringing good days together and we will get through this.”

On Thursday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker shared a photo of the Patriots team plane loading up over one million protective masks in China. The equipment, which owner Robert Kraft split the cost of with the state, is set to arrive at Logan Airport on Thursday afternoon.