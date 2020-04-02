MEDFORD (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island to stop granting travel wishes. But the charity still found a way to bring joy to a Medford boy battling cancer.
Five-year-old Elias Yang had hoped to visit a dude ranch. But he also loves animals, and Make-A-Wish worked to create a week-long “virtual wish tour” with the New England Aquarium, Franklin Park Zoo, Southwick Zoo, Lovelane Horse Riding Program and the Museum of Science.
Elias met the “living dinosaurs” and went behind the scenes of the science museum on Wednesday.
“They did such a great job, Elias loved it, and he is looking SO great,” his mother Valerie wrote on Facebook.
Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island CEO Charlotte Beattie thanked the local institutions who helped make the wish come true.
“Now more than ever, it’s important to inspire and excite our wish children, and bring them the hope, strength and joy they need to battle a critical illness,” Beattie said.