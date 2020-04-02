Comments
HOPKINTON (CBS) — The Red for Unity campaign is encouraging a simple way to say thank you to those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus. All you have to do is display red in your windows and on your home.
People all over are putting out red hearts, ribbons and bows in public displays of appreciation for healthcare workers. The campaign was created by a Hopkinton man.
“It’s about supporting the healthcare workers, the first responders, essential employees and of course getting donations where they’re needed,” said Matt Reardon of Hopkinton.
The campaign seeks to spread hope and create a sense of solidarity.