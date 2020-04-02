Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered flags fly at half-staff at all state and municipal buildings following the deaths of 13 veterans at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. The deaths came following a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.
As of Wednesday, six of the veterans tested positive for coronavirus and test results were pending for six others. In addition, 11 veteran residents and seven staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.
Flags will fly at half-staff through Sunday.
Baker said the state has hired Attorney Mark Pearlstein to conduct an independent investigation of the facility.