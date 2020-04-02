Bills GM: Patriots Still The Team To Beat In AFC EastThe New England Patriots have had a stranglehold over the AFC East for the better part of two decades. Many are predicting that will end this year because of Tom Brady's departure, but Bills GM Brandon Beane wants everyone to pump the breaks.

Tom Brady Makes Buccaneers Super Bowl Goals Clear In Instagram PostThe Buccaneers are hoping that Tom Brady changes everything. And the quarterback appears to be equally as optimistic.

Al Horford Donates $500,000 Toward Coronavirus Relief Everywhere He's Played BasketballThere is a lot of debate about Al Horford the basketball player. But there is no debate about Al Horford the person. He is a solid dude all around.

Lack Of Baseball Isn't Silencing Fenway Park Organist Josh KantorThere was no baseball at Fenway Park on Thursday. But Fenway organist Josh Kantor is bringing fans a daily dose of baseball in this sports-less world.

James White Has Finally Watched Super Bowl LISomehow, James White says he never really watched the game. That was until he and most of America went into quarantine, where replays of many of these games are being aired regularly on various networks.