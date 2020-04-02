



BOSTON (CBS) – April showers will be the conversation for Thursday and Friday.

By Thursday morning, a strong ocean storm had settled itself offshore and wrapped in steady rain for eastern Massachusetts. That will be the trend over a 48-hour period will little relief. Worcester County and central Mass. will have to wait until the mid-morning hours Thursday to get into the activity, but coastal locations will have persistent showers from the early morning through the evening. A stronger push of rain is expected after sunset Thursday through Friday morning.

Rain intensity tapers off Friday afternoon but we’ll still have lingering showers to finish the day. Rain totals likely reach 1.25-1.75 inches for coastal areas. Interior spots likely reach 1 inch when all is said and done.

Wind speeds will ramp up through the day Thursday. Morning gusts of 30 mph will turn stronger by the afternoon and evening. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Cape and Islands who will record the highest speeds. 50-60 mph gusts possible through Friday morning. These strong winds will likely result in downed limbs and trees bringing wide spread power outages to coastal locations. Those by the water should be prepared to lose power at some point during this 48-hour period.

Large waves coupled with astronomical tides will also bring flooding concerns to coastal areas. Inundation from high tides on Friday morning may lead to beach erosion and splash over from high wind and larger waves could bring closures to immediate shoreline roads.

This clearly sounds like an “insult to injury” forecast during this tough time. There is light at the end of the tunnel! The weekend will bring dry conditions to our region with sunshine breaking out by Sunday. Something to look forward to!