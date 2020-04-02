By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — There is a lot of debate about Al Horford the basketball player. But there is no debate about Al Horford the person. He is a solid dude all around.

The majority of Celtics fans loved Horford for his calming demeanor on the floor and glue-like impact in the locker room. He’s not the flashiest or most dominant player on the floor, which usually led to criticism of his max contract, but Horford was always a consummate professional in his three seasons in Boston.

Even when he opted out of the final year of his deal and crossed enemy lines to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, fans weren’t too upset at Al. Most were more saddened that he wouldn’t be wearing Celtics green anymore. (It certainly helped that him opting out let the Celtics sign Kemba Walker last summer, and Al didn’t play too well for the struggling 76ers throughout the 2019-20 season.)

Horford is once again showing the world his quality of character, donating $500,000 toward coronavirus relief, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. That donation will not only benefit his home country of the Dominican Republic, but also each place Horford has played throughout his career — including Boston.

76ers’ Al Horford (@Al_Horford) has donated $500,000 to aid coronavirus pandemic in his home country of the Dominican Republic, as well as each U.S. region in which he has played basketball (Michigan/Gainesville, FL./Atlanta/Boston/Philadelphia). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2020

Horford played high school ball in Michigan before going on to an incredible college career at Florida, helping the Gators to back-to-back National Championships in 2006 and 2007. He was drafted No. 3 overall by Atlanta in 2007, and after making four All-Star appearances in his nine-year stint with the Hawks, spent three seasons in Boston before jetting for Philadelphia.

He’s now giving back to all of those communities at a time when help is needed the most.