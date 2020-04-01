BOSTON (CBS) — Cody Kessler’s time with the Patriots is over.
According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are releasing the quarterback. The move will leave Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as the only quarterbacks on the roster heading into the draft.
The #Patriots are releasing QB Cody Kessler, source said, leaving just Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in their QB room. A surprise, New England cut and then brought back Kessler during the season.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2020
Kessler, 26, signed with the Patriots in late September last year. He was cut in mid-October but re-signed before the end of that month, remaining with the team for the rest of the 2019 season. He did not play in any games.
In 2018, Kessler started four games for the Jaguars, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 709 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
In his career, Kessler owns a 64.2 percent completion rate with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
Kessler was drafted out of USC in the third round of the 2016 draft by the Browns.
After letting Tom Brady depart via free agency, the Patriots signed Hoyer to add to the QB depth chart. The team may add another QB in the draft, or enter the season with a Stidham-Hoyer quarterbacking duo.