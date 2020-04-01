BOSTON (CBS) – With the coronavirus crisis, you may have forgotten that the grace period for the new distracted driving law in Massachusetts is now over.
Starting Wednesday April 1, state and local police in Massachusetts can begin handing out fines to drivers caught holding a cell phone in their hand.
Police had only been issuing warnings since the law went into effect back on February 23.
Now, if you get caught using your phone behind the wheel you could face a $100 fine for the first offense, $250 for the second and $500 for the third.
Massachusetts State Police said drivers may only use their phones to activate the hands-free mode with a touch, tap or swipe of the phone or to call 911 in an emergency.
That means no texting, changing a song, or making a phone call without the use of hands-free technology. For drivers under 18 years old, they can’t use a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle for any reason.
Drivers can still use GPS devices, but only if in hands-free mode with the cell phone mounted on the windshield or dashboard.