



WORCESTER (CBS) – It’s a touching scene as families visit their loved ones at a Central Massachusetts assisted living center, all the while keeping their distance. Right now nursing homes and assisted living facilities are closed to visitors because of coronavirus dangers.

Still, family members in Worcester had a chance to talk to their relatives Wednesday, but the hugs will have to wait.

It was a rare opportunity to do what used to be easy for the Stein family, visiting their mom, Zelda Stein at Eisenberg Assisted Living in Worcester.

Elderly people are some of the most susceptible to COVID-19 and the least able to recover from it. So dramatically restricting visitors is crucial for everyone’s well-being at the facility.

“It’s terrific to see my mom,” David Stein said.

David Stein and his sister Carol Digregorio are catching up with their mother through the glass, talking with the help of microphones and speakers and it’s a lot better than a phone call.

“It’s so different when you see them, even with the glass there, that doesn’t mean anything,” Zelda Stein said. “I can see them and they can see me and it’s wonderful. It really is.”

“We are offering this as an alternative, so they don’t really have the desire to leave and can visit with the family safely,” said David Price, Director of Eisenberg Assisted Living.

“It’s terrific,” Stein said. “To see her like this, happy and looking great today. It means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to my family, too.”