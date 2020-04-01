WILMINGTON (CBS) – A Wilmington nursing home will be transferring patents to other homes in the region so that the 142-bed facility can become a designated coronavirus recovery center.
Pointe Group Care, LLC announced Tuesday night that AdviniaCare in Wilmington is making the changes after a request from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services. The move comes as part of a statewide effort to expand capacity for treating coronavirus patients and in turn freeing up space at hospitals.
Residents currently living at AdviniaCare on West Street in Wilmington will be moving to other nursing homes over the upcoming days.
“It is our hope that the sacrifices made by our residents, patients and their families – as well as our dedicated, extraordinary staff – will help mitigate a public health crisis and have a positive impact on many,” said Chris Hannon, chief operating officer at Pointe Group Care. “We believe, as a health care provider for our community, that this is the right thing to do in the interest of protecting the health of elders everywhere.”
AdviniaCare was chosen because of its location, capacity and infrastructure. The organization said it is taking “extreme measures” to minimize impact on residents.
On Tuesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker talked about the plan to use nursing homes as treatment centers. He did not say exactly how many would be selected.
“The Command Center has begun working with long-term care facilities to established dedicated, skilled nursing facilities to care for individuals infected with COVID-19,” Baker said. “This initiative offers an alternative location where individuals who are stable, but still need medical care, can be transferred to recover, relieving pressure on hospitals.”