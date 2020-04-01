SOUTHWICK (CBS) — Brooks Brothers is known for their suits, shirts and ties but like other companies around the country they are pivoting to the production of medical supplies in the fight against coronavirus. Their factory in Southwick is part of the company’s effort to make up to 150,000 surgical masks per day.
Factory workers are returning to their jobs this week after a two-week “precautionary self-quarantine,” the company said. Brooks Brothers said it will be enforcing federal guidelines for sanitation and social distancing at its facilities.
This week we are in the process of converting our New York, North Carolina and Massachusetts factories from manufacturing ties, shirts and suits to now making masks and gowns. #BrooksBrothers
In addition the masks, the factories will also soon be producing protective gowns.
Other New England manufacturers are also making the switch. The Boston Globe reports that L.L. Bean is making masks for Maine health care workers using fabric that’s typically reserved for dog beds.
New Balance announced last week that it is making masks at its Lawrence factory.