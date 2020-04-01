QUINCY (CBS) — A local bakery is using sweet treats to boost the spirits of those going to work during the coronavirus crisis. Ginger Betty’s in Quincy is delivering cookies to hospital workers, first responders, store employees and others doing their jobs amid a pandemic.
The shop has delivered to several area hospitals this week including Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children’s Hospital and Milton Hospital. A GoFundMe campaign has raised hundreds of dollars to support the “Breaking With Betty” effort.
“Ginger Betty’s will be shipping and delivering to everyone out on the front line that needs a Cookie Break!!” the shop wrote.
The recipients have been appreciative, with one Boston hospital worker saying it’s a “nice treat after a long shift.”
