FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Patriots are helping those in need during the coronavirus crisis. The Kraft family and Gillette Stadium are donating more than $100,000 in goods to local food pantries and homeless shelters.
Workers wore masks as they loaded food into trucks in Foxboro on Wednesday. The stadium has been quiet as the New England Revolution’s season is on hold due to the pandemic.
“All the food that was in our refrigeration that had a short shelf life, we wanted to make sure that it would not go to waste,” Patriots spokeswoman Donna Spigarolo said.
The Kraft family, Patriots and Revolution are also teaming up with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to provide 1 million meals to veterans in need.