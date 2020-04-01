BOSTON (CBS) – To help slow the spread of coronavirus, the MBTA has started temperature checks on its employees.
Beginning Wednesday morning at the Cabot Garage in South Boston, the MBTA will take the temperatures of all of its workers before they can start their shifts. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100 degrees will be asked to leave immediately and told to call their manager and doctor.
According to a letter sent to all MBTA employees from general manager Steve Poftak, the screening areas will be set up on a bus to “ensure privacy for our employees and the medical staff.”
The temperature checks are starting with bus drivers at the Cabot Garage because it’s one of the largest MBTA facilities.
The checks will begin at the Charlestown Garage soon and will eventually roll out to other departments.
This new measure comes after 18 employees tested positive for coronavirus. Ten of them are bus drivers. The T said all vehicles are being cleaned and disinfected before they go into service and all high-contact surfaces are being disinfected every four hours.