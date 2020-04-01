Comments
CONCORD, NH (CBS) – New Hampshire health officials announced a fourth coronavirus death in the state on Wednesday, a female resident of Sullivan County who was over 60 years old and had underlying medical conditions.
There were also 48 new positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 415.
The new cases are 18 adult females and 30 adult males.
So far 45 of the 314 people who tested positive have been hospitalized. Three people have died.
The NH Department of Health and Human Services said community-based transmission continued to increase across the state.