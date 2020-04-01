CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) — Newbury Street is normally bustling in the spring. But a time-lapse video shot in Bostons’ Back Bay neighborhood shows how the coronavirus pandemic has left the popular area nearly deserted.

Boston resident Peter Coffin shared the video with WBZ-TV. He said he took a time-lapse video of the intersection of Dartmouth and Newbury streets on March 30, 2019 and then captured the same shot on Monday, exactly one year later.

“I thought that this encapsulated the impact of social distancing,” Coffin said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply