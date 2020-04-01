BOSTON (CBS) — Newbury Street is normally bustling in the spring. But a time-lapse video shot in Bostons’ Back Bay neighborhood shows how the coronavirus pandemic has left the popular area nearly deserted.
Boston resident Peter Coffin shared the video with WBZ-TV. He said he took a time-lapse video of the intersection of Dartmouth and Newbury streets on March 30, 2019 and then captured the same shot on Monday, exactly one year later.
What a difference a year makes. Check out this timelapse from the Back Bay and how #socialdistancing has impacted the streets of Boston. #WBZ #BackBay #Boston #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/gz4dlu1aOU
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 1, 2020
“I thought that this encapsulated the impact of social distancing,” Coffin said.