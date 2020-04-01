NFL Planning Full Season With Full Stadiums -- Is It Optimism Or Arrogance?On the one hand, exerting optimism in the face of a national crisis can be considered admirable. Yet for a multi-billion dollar business, exercising prudence should be a mandate.

Wimbledon Championship Canceled For First Time Since World War IILike just about every other major sporting event around the world, the 2020 Wimbledon Championship has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Wednesday.

Wes Welker Wasn't Too Surprised That Tom Brady Left PatriotsWes Welker still feels like he has a pretty good read on his former quarterback, so when Tom Brady left New England this offseason, the former Patriots receiver wasn't all that shocked by his departure.

A 1991 Interview Reveals Bill Belichick's Football PhilosophiesNFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah was one of those hopeful scouts, and he recently dug up the document in which Belichick laid out his football philosophies.

Tom Brady, Peyton Manning Reportedly Joining Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson For Coronavirus Relief MatchTiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will once again have an 18-hole battle, but this time, they're bringing some friends. Quarterback legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join the golf superstars in a two-on-two showdown, with proceeds going to help coronavirus relief efforts.