BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Convention & Exhibition Center will be transformed into a field hospital as the state prepares for a surge in coronavirus cases. Gov. Charlie Baker made the announcement Wednesday while speaking at Worcester’s DCU Center, which is already setting up a 250-bed field hospital to treat patients.
The convention center in the Seaport has 2.1 million square feet of space. Baker did not say how many beds it would hold.
“We’re also looking at other sites around the Commonwealth and are basically in daily conversations, through the Command Center, with our colleagues in the hospital community to determine where else we may need capacity,” he said. “There are going to be ultimately strategies for the Cape, for the South Coast, for Western Mass, for Merrimack Valley, and for Boston, and each strategy is going to be based on the existing capacity that exists in each of those places.”
The pandemic has put all conventions on hold. ACE Comic Con Northeast was supposed to take place at BCEC last week but it has been rescheduled.
Massachusetts has reported a total of 7,738 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.