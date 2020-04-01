MILFORD, N.H. – In normal times, the Alene Candle Co. in Milford, New Hampshire, would be doing just that…making candles.
But these are not normal times. “Anytime there is a call to action, anyone’s urge is to try to do something for the greater good,” said Rod Harl, president of the company.
The company shifted gears, made a deal with a Biddeford company for plastic, and now, Arlene Candle Co. is making plastic face shields for doctors and nurses. They’re putting out 3,000-5,000 a day. “Our goal is to do as much as we can, for as many people as we can,” said Harl.
And in Falmouth, the Woods Hole Research Center saw a similar need at Falmouth Hospital – a shortage of PPE. So the climate scientists turned over 2,300 pairs of latex gloves to the doctors and nurses
“We’re members of a small community here, “ said Phil Duffy, of the Research Center, “so our first priority is, of course, to protect the health and well-being not only of our employees but of community members as well.”