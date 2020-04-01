



BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart has been doing his part in the fight against coronavirus, but now the Celtics guard is really stepping up his game. He’s giving new meaning to giving your blood, sweat and tears to a cause.

Smart, who tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and was just cleared over the weekend, plans to donate his blood plasma to the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project, as first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The hope is that research done on Smart’s blood plasma and others who have recovered from coronavirus could be useful in developing a treatment for the deadly virus.

The NBA reportedly reached out to players who have recovered from the virus and encouraged them to donate blood plasma to the cause. Smart is one of four players who plan to do so, though the other three have not been identified.

Since learning that he tested positive for the virus on March 19, Smart has continually urged people to take the matter seriously and practice social distancing amid the outbreak. Now, he’s all in in the world-wide battle.

That’s bad, bad news for coronavirus.