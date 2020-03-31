BOSTON (CBS) — It’s official: Tom Brady will continue to be TB12 in Tampa Bay. Heck, the nickname fits even more now that TB is in TB.
The Buccaneers made the announcement Tuesday afternoon on their Twitter account, with Brady getting the only number he’s worn in the NFL, and receiver Chris Godwin switching to No. 14. There was no exchange between the two players for the digits, according to Buccaneers.com, as Godwin gave Brady his old number out of respect.
Winning six Super Bowls does indeed earn one a little cachet in the NFL.
The Bucs could use some photoshop lessons though, as they tweeted out a photo of Brady in his Patriots No. 12 jersey:
The answer you've been waiting for…
Tom Brady: 1⃣2⃣
Chris Godwin: 1⃣4⃣
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020
Maybe the cartoonist at Brady’s TB Times can give them a hand.
The Tampa Bay video crew, however, went above and beyond on Tuesday, turning some Brady Patriots highlights into the quarterback connecting with Godwin and Mike Evans.