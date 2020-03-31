QUINCY (CBS) — The New England Aquarium helped return 17 endangered sea turtles that became stranded on Cape Cod back into the wild over the weekend. Returning them to the ocean was only made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic, the aquarium said.
The 16 Kemp’s Ridley’s and one loggerhead had life-threatening medical conditions after being stranded in the fall when New England waters turn colder. They had been recovering at the aquarium’s Animal Care Center in Quincy.
Aquarium workers brought the turtles to Marshfield Airport on Saturday, where non-profit organization Turtles Fly Too flew them to Georgia to be released.
Everyone involved wore masks, gloves and protective eyewear because the work meant they could not follow social distancing guidelines.
“Transports are always complicated, but this one required an additional level of organization and safety,” Marine Animal Rescue Department manager Connie Merigo said in a statement. “New England Aquarium staff and the flight crew worked in personal protection equipment and had sanitized all transport supplies ahead of time.”
The aquarium has been saving endangered sea turtles for more than 30 years.