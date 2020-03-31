



BOSTON (CBS) — We’d all love to be watching Jayson Tatum do his thing on the hardwood, and Jayson Tatum would love to be providing reasons for the city of Boston to cheer. But that isn’t possible at the moment, not with the fight against coronavirus taking precedent over everything (minus Red Sox surgeries) around the world.

The only way to get Tatum back to dropping 30+ points a night for the Celtics is to slow the pandemic. In order to do that, we all need to practice social distancing. Most have gotten the memo, while others aren’t too privy to adhere to the advice of the medical professionals.

To get his message across, Boston mayor Marty Walsh enlisted the help of Tatum on Tuesday. Mayor Walsh shared a video of the Celtics star thanking all of those risking their lives on the front lines, and asking everyone in Boston to do their part in the battle against coronavirus.

“We’re going through a really, really difficult time right now. First and foremost, I’d like to say thank to all the medical staff in Boston. Volunteers, food workers — everybody on the front lines that’s giving up their well-being to help others that are in truly in need, to help us get through these tough times and help us get back to doing things that we love,” said Tatum. “I think we should continue to follow the lead of Mayor Walsh and continue practicing social distancing, and staying home as much as we possibly can so this can pass over and we can get through this together. So we can get back to doing things we love and be around our loved ones.

.@jaytatum0 is one of our newest sports stars, upholding the #BostonStrong @celtics tradition of excellence and character. Thank you Jayson for your example to our youth and your words of encouragement. #rootingforboston pic.twitter.com/5Bz7UgtZst — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 31, 2020

“Everyone continue to do your part, stay safe, stay at home, and continue to pray for our health and those in need. All season, you guys rooted for myself and the team — now I’m rooting for you guys. Thank you to everybody helping others in need. To Boston, I know that we can do this,” Tatum closed.

The coronavirus pandemic hits close to home for the Celtics. They spent weeks in self-quarantine after the NBA put the season on pause in mid-March, after being exposed to the virus when they hosted Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz on March 6. Players were tested, with Marcus Smart testing positive for the virus. He has since been cleared.

We all want sports to return. We want to see how much noise the Celtics team can make if there is a postseason. We want to see Jayson Tatum continue to rise to superstar status.

The only way that’s going to happen is if we follow the advice of Mayor Walsh, Tatum and medical pros everywhere: Just stay home for a bit.