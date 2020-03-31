ROCKLAND (CBS) — Even though a Rockland teenager’s birthday party had to be canceled because of coronavirus, her friends and family made sure her special day was recognized.
Eva Gambon just turned 13. To celebrate her birthday and practice social distancing, loved ones organized a car parade on Saturday.
A HAPPY story! Eva Gambon just turned 13. Her birthday party was cancelled b/c of #coronavirus. Eva’s family tells me she has to be in isolation b/c she was born w/Hypoplastic left heart syndrome. So, friends & family organized a parade & @RPD02370 even sang “Happy Birthday” @wbz pic.twitter.com/FqmwpXQAVq
Over a dozen cars decorated with signs, streams, and balloons slowed to beep and cheer for Eva as she stood on the sidewalk. A Rockland Police cruiser even led the group and played “Happy Birthday” from the intercom.
Eva’s family said the parade was a big deal for her because she was born with a severe heart defect and has been in heart failure for the last six years. The disease is so severe, she’s been in isolation.