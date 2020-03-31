BOSTON (CBS) – There was an increase of 868 coronavirus positive tests in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The Department of Public Health also announced 33 new deaths, bringing the state total to 89.
There are now a total of 6,620 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Nearly 47,000 people have now been tested, part of the reason for he recent spike in cases.
Thirteen veterans died at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in recent days. Six of those people tested positive for coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, Suffolk County has seen the most cases in the state with 1,373. There have been 1,340 positive tests in Middlesex and 784 in Essex County.
There are 1,218 cases among people under 30 years old, 3,545 cases are among people ages 30-59, 925 cases between 60-69, and 924 cases in people over 70. The age of eight patients is unknown.
According to the Department of Public Health, 562 patients have been hospitalized.
