BOSTON (CBS) – The coronavirus crisis has forced many people to work from home and that means most aren’t driving their cars as much as they once did. Some might not be using them at all.

The good news – gas prices have dropped below $2 a gallon in many communities. AAA said Tuesday prices could fall to $1.75 a gallon in April.

The bad news – your car might need some attention if you’re not using it.

Here’s some advice from AAA on maintaining your parked car.

BATTERY BOOST

If possible, use a Battery Tender or other maintenance-type battery charger to keep the battery at a full state of charge and prevent deterioration. The Battery Tender should remain connected to the stored vehicle.

FUEL STABILIZER

If gas is going to sit in the vehicle’s tank for more than a few months, particularly gasoline that contains ethanol, AAA recommends using a treatment designed for fuel stabilization such as STA-BIL®. Anyone can do this, and it is as simple as fueling up a vehicle. Fill the gas tank to help minimize condensation and drive the car for five to ten miles to ensure that the stabilized fuel circulates throughout the fuel system.

TIRE PRESSURE

Add 10 psi of pressure to each tire to help prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. This occurs when the area of the tire touching the ground becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for an extended period. You can also move the vehicle periodically.

WINDSHIELD WIPER PLACEMENT

Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won’t get stuck to the glass.

NO PARKING BRAKE

Don’t use the parking brake when storing the vehicle. The brake could become frozen, and the brake pads could rust to the rotors, or brake shoes could distort the drums. With an automatic transmission, simply place the vehicle in park. If the car has a manual transmission, put it in first or reverse gear and use wheel chocks to help hold the vehicle in place.