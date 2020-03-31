BOSTON (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Boston Calling music festival. The late May event headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters was called off Tuesday.
“After several weeks of consultation with local and state authorities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Boston Calling 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic,” organizers said in a statement. “We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward.”
The event featuring dozens of acts had been scheduled at the Harvard University athletic complex for May 22-24.
The festival will be reaching out to ticket holders in the coming weeks with options that include getting a full refund or rolling the tickets over to next year’s event. Organizers said they’d have “exciting news to share” about the 2021 festival soon.