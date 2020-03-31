BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has been a member of the Buccaneers for a couple of weeks now, but nobody’s seen him all dolled up in the pewter and red. And given the state of the country during the coronavirus pandemic, it might be a while before anybody gets to see it.

The folks working for the Buccaneers, though, sought to provide at least a little glimpse of what it will look like once Brady takes the field with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and the rest of his potent offensive group.

And … well, we’d be lying if we said it didn’t look pretty good.

If you’re a Bucs fan, the video probably made you the most excited you’ve been since the team drafted Jameis Winston with the first overall pick in 2015. (That one didn’t really pan out.)

If you’re a Patriots fan, well … you probably didn’t make it this far into the post without getting physically sick. We know how you feel.

In any event, the Bucs are excited for the arrival of Tom Brady, and they now finally have some visual representation of what things might look like come September.