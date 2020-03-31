BOSTON (CBS) – Sunshine is on the way!

Any lingering showers early Tuesday morning will exit the region and we’ll find some breaks in the clouds developing. The best chance of these flurries are across the New Hampshire seacoast and sprinkles across the South Shore to South Coast and over the Cape and Islands. Most areas are dry by mid-morning to midday with a good amount of sunshine.

Temperatures won’t be all that warm Tuesday, but we’ll see highs in the 40’s. A northeast wind 10-to-20 mph will keep conditions cooler at the coast, while inland spots will see temps about 5-8 degrees warmer! Overall, a good day to get outside and get some fresh air, but grab that extra layer!

TONIGHT

Skies remain mostly clear, away from the coast overnight with overnight lows in the 20’s and 30’s. It will be cooler north and west where winds fall light and sky conditions are clearer!

MID TO LATE WEEK

An upper level low will be the main culprit to more unsettled weather later this week. While Wednesday will be mostly dry, we can’t rule out a few sprinkles or raindrops early at the coast with an onshore wind. There will be some clouds around at the coast, but inland spots will be brighter.

Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Tuesday with highs from the low 40’s at the coast to the mid-to-upper 40’s inland.

The good news – that big ocean storm we were once watching last week will pass well south offshore. As it moves east of our area, it will rotate a band of showers back through New England, pivoting into our area by later Thursday. So the chances of showers will return Thursday afternoon and night. A few wet snowflakes may even mix in across the higher terrain of northern Worcester County into New Hampshire and southern Vermont. Showers will linger through early Friday before moving off the coast and improving into the weekend. Expect temperatures to be in the 40’s both Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND

Right now, the weekend looks to start off dry and bright as high pressure builds in. Clouds may increase late Sunday with the slight chance of a rain by the evening or overnight as a weak disturbance nears by. Highs will range from the upper 40’s on Saturday to mid to upper 50’s by Sunday.