Comments
WEYMOUTH (CBS) — The fire that destroyed several buildings at the old Naval Air Station in Weymouth last week was intentionally set, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services determined Tuesday. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve the arson.
The March 26 fire was started in the old officers’ barracks, which have been abandoned for years.
The Arson Watch Reward Program is behind the award. “The program is funded by the property and casualty insurance companies of Massachusetts,” said the Department of Fire Services.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.