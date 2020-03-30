BOSTON (CBS) — Zdeno Chara may hail from Slovakia, but he is a Bostonian through and through. He’s spent the last 14 years as captain of the Boston Bruins, and will never have to purchase his own beverage in the city. (Though judging by Z’s character, he’d probably cover a round for the entire establishment.)

As the Bruins sit tight during the NHL’s coronavirus lockdown, Chara took to Instagram to deliver a reassuring message to the city of Boston as it deals with the pandemic, thanking the many people who are putting their lives at risk to keep others safe and healthy.

“I know we are going through some tough, challenging times right now. We’re all missing stuff that we love to do, and we don’t have sports. But we’ve always been known as the city of champions, and I’d like to thank many people who are keeping us safe and healthy at this time: All the medical professionals, food delivery people, first responders, the many volunteers — a big thank you to you all,” he said.

“I know as a Bostonian, we are tough and resilient. There is no doubt we’ll get through this and be stronger in the end,” he continued. “I can’t wait to see you guys at the TD Garden again. Until then, keep safe, healthy and disciplined. I love all of you guys, and stay safe.”

Fans would rather see Chara delivering big hits on Boston blue line for the first-place Bruins, but we’ll take Monday’s thank you and message of hope while the former isn’t an option.