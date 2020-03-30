



REVERE (CBS) – The Lincoffs constantly talk with Andy’s mom who remains in quarantine at the Jack Satter House in Revere. The phone calls were especially important on Monday night.

“It still hasn’t totally sunk in. The numbers we were just told, it’s extremely upsetting,” said Andy Lincoff.

It was just announced eight residents are hospitalized and five have now died from coronavirus.

Wayne Rose wrote on Facebook his mother 88-year old Virginia Rose Kasper was one of those who passed. “I got checked and here it less than 24 hours later I am positive myself,” Wayne Rose said.

Two-hundred eighty-five seniors live in the complex on Revere Beach Boulevard, including Andy’s mom Rose Brown who is 100 years strong.

We first met them as the Lincoffs were trying to cheer Rose up when the news broke four days ago that the complex had a Coronavirus outbreak. After hearing more of her neighbors had passed, we spoke with Rose on the phone. “I am taking care and doing everything that they tell me to do,” said Rose Brown.

Rose started self-quarantining before it was mandated. Her family hopes she will stay healthy.

“Under the circumstances and they are very dire circumstances, I think my mom is doing well,” said Lincoff.

As soon as they are allowed to enter the building, the Lincoffs plan to bring Rose to their house. “They are all doing all they can to keep the residents safe,” said Lincoff.

For now, they can only wait. “Hope and pray to God it will be over soon,” said Brown.

As she stays sealed up in her apartment, Rose wanted to make sure she shared these words of wisdom. “This should be a wake-up call for everyone who did not think coronavirus would be at our doorstep,” said Brown.

Anything the residents need is brought to their doors.

The residents are under a mandatory quarantine and must stay in their apartments to try to stop the outbreak.