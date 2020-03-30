



PROVIDENCE, RI (CBS) – On any given day, you can find Chef Billy Manzo buzzing around the kitchens of his two restaurants. But with a ban on dine-in service, the staff he has left is cleaning out the taps. And Manzo and his wife, Christine Arvanigian, are trying to keep Federal Hill Pizza Company afloat.

“We’ve had to pivot, people in this industry, in our industry, food and beverage, if you don’t pivot you’re obviously getting left in the dust,” said Manzo from his Providence shop Monday.

That means keeping track of the whereabouts of his employees. “[When] you come to the door, we look at you, [we ask] what’s your status? Then we’re letting you in the door. We make sure you’re washing your hands and wearing gloves,” Arvanigian told WBZ-TV.

Arvanigian lives with MS and says for them following health guidelines is critical.

They’re also minimizing contact with guests. “If it’s delivery, our driver is going out and leaving everything at your door. Giving you a call and saying your food is here,” said Arvanigian.

And they’re also selling $20 pizza kits. Then hopping on social media and showing you how to make the pie.

“Pizza kits have been huge for us right now, people want to take it home and have an activity to do with their kids,” said Arvanigian.

One main ingredient missing is their 10-year-old daughter, who because of the couple’s daily exposure to the public, is staying put with grandparents in Worcester.

Manzo says their bottom line during this crisis is not about making money. But instead coming out the other side healthy and well fed.

“It’s not the time to worry about making profit. It’s [time to] worry about keeping your employees busy and getting through this,” Manzo said.