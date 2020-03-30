NORWOOD (CBS) – The operators of a Norwood rehabilitation center where two residents were hospitalized and died of coronavirus say they are taking every precaution.
Administrators at the Charlwell House say ten other residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are being kept in their rooms in a designated area, with a specially assigned staff.
No visitors are allowed in the building and the facility is not taking any new patients.
“I’m sorry this pandemic happened and they had to go through this,” Vice President of Operations Chris Roberts said of the patients’ families. “I’m sorry that the world has to go through this, but I’m extra sorry that these two families have to go through it in such an intense way.”
Roberts said the facility is doing everything they can to care of all their patients. They are allowing window visits and are facilitating virtual visits.