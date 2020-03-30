Jason Licht Says Tom Brady Did Most Of The Pitching When Talking To BuccaneersWhen the free agency doors finally opened, some folks expected a rush of teams to come calling for Tom Brady to make their pitches. As it turned out, the greatest of all time was the one who ended up doing the pitching.

Zdeno Chara Says Thank You To Those Keeping Others Safe And Healthy During Coronavirus PandemicAs the Bruins sit tight during the NHL's coronavirus lockdown, Zdeno Chara took to Instagram to deliver a reassuring message to the city of Boston as it deals with the pandemic

'Hoping It Doesn't Cost Any Games': NFL Agents Preparing For Potential NFL Offseason Changes Amid Coronavirus PandemicThe NFL offseason hasn't experienced any schedule changes yet due to the coronavirus pandemic but they seem likely. What would an adjusted offseason look like.

Report: NFL Team Personnel 'Angry' With Roger GoodellIf Roger Goodell truly does not want to hear any dissenting opinions from anyone working in the league, then the NFL commissioner is going to need to throw on some earmuffs.

Gordon Hayward Expected To Exercise Player Option With Celtics For 2020-21 SeasonGordon Hayward was having his best season as a member of the Boston Celtics before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on the 2019-20 NBA season. The 30-year-old forward was setting himself up to get another nice payday after the season, if that was the path of his choice.