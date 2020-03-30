FOXBORO (CBS) — The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is working to provide more than one million meals to New England veterans in need during the coronavirus crisis.
The organization is preparing “vital food kits” at the Joint Base Cape Cod. Each of the 50,000 packages will contain enough nutritional food to last two people 14 days, according to the foundation.
Of that, 20,000 kits will go to Massachusetts veterans. A makeshift warehouse, consisting of Sysco trailer trucks, has been set up at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro to reach veterans in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
According to the New England Patriots, VFW programs and veterans will be able to pick up the meals starting on Tuesday. Volunteers equipped with proper safety equipment, like gloves and hand sanitizer, will run the warehouse daily from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. until April 10.
To support the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, visit their website.