BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts bar exam has been postponed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The Supreme Judicial Court and the Board of Bar Examiners announced Monday that the exam will not be administered as planned on July 28 and 29. The exam will instead be administered in the fall. The new dates for the exam have yet to be determined.
The SJC and the Board of Bar Examiners said if limits on large gatherings continue into the fall, alternative means for administering the exam will be devised.
