ANDOVER (CBS) — The family of a man in an Andover nursing home worked to bring the birthday celebration to him even in the age of the coronavirus. Arthur Thibault’s family knows it’s not the same as a typical party, but it’s the new reality.
Thibault is receiving rehab at Bear Mountain at Andover after a bad fall.
His family stood outside his window to sing “Happy Birthday” on Monday. They can’t go inside because of social distancing restrictions put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus.
“Arthur’s my oldest brother. Today’s his 75th birthday. He was born March 30th, 1945,” said Pauline Dubois.
Pauline and the rest of the family are doing the next best thing, outside.
“We miss you!” one of them shouts.
“He needs a lot of help because he’s mentally challenged, and right now physically challenged,” said Pauline.
Thibault worked hard all his life and lived on his own, but for the last several years Pauline and her two sisters have cared for him. “He was always, always independent and always wanted to stay in his own place. That’s why my sisters and I try very hard to keep him home, and we work around the clock to care for him,” said Pauline.
And they hope it won’t be long before he’s home again.