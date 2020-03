From Fidelity To NFL: Marshfield's Zach Triner Eager To Share Buccaneers Locker Room With Tom BradyGrowing up in Marshfield, Zach Triner saw Tom Brady win a lot of games for the New England Patriots. He is hoping the quarterback continues to do the same for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tacko Fall Talks To '60 Minutes' About Journey From Senegal To Boston CelticsBoston Celtics' rookie center Tacko Fall talked to '60 Minutes' about his long journey since leaving Senegal at age 16.

Marcus Smart Says He No Longer Has CoronavirusBoston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says he has been cleared of coronavirus.

Bauer To Distribute Hockey Visor-Inspired Face Shield For Medical Professionals Fighting Coronavirus PandemicWith the sport of hockey on hold across the globe, popular sporting equipment company Bauer is shifting its attention to medical professionals in need.

Brad Stevens Gives Update On What Celtics Are Doing During Coronavirus LayoffThe NBA may be on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, but that hasn't kept Brad Stevens from coaching.