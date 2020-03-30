Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – If you need some snacks while you’re stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Girl Scouts have you covered.
They want you to know they’re selling their famous cookies online to adapt to a world of social distancing.
The cookies will be delivered right to your door and the proceeds will help your local troop.
The Girl Scouts are also offering self-guided activities for kids and those are available for all families, not just scouts.
For more information, visit girlscouts.org