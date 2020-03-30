Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu has a new way to keep people home to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Wu is starting the Boston Stays Home Challenge Monday with a new challenge each day of the week.
It begins with Meditation Monday. You can try a free, virtual yoga class.
Tuesday’s challenge is ordering from your favorite restaurant.
Other upcoming challenges include ordering online from a local business and setting up a virtual brunch.
#BostonStaysHome Challenge, starting Monday. Join us! #bospoli #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/g1JgC70YXJ
— Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) March 28, 2020
For more information, visit Wu’s Twitter page @wutrain