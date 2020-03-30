CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus, Michelle Wu


BOSTON (CBS) – Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu has a new way to keep people home to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Wu is starting the Boston Stays Home Challenge Monday with a new challenge each day of the week.

It begins with Meditation Monday. You can try a free, virtual yoga class.

Tuesday’s challenge is ordering from your favorite restaurant.

Other upcoming challenges include ordering online from a local business and setting up a virtual brunch.

For more information, visit Wu’s Twitter page @wutrain

