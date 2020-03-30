CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – As millions of people try to cope with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, a Cambridge psychologist says her practice is seeing a flood of patients.
Dr. Lissa Dutra of Clinical Alliance Services is hearing a range of issues: from new patients afraid of getting sick, or worrying about older loved ones; to parents who are stressed about the possibility of losing their jobs while trying to manage their child’s at-home learning.
“We’re very busy. We were before and increasingly so now,” Dr. Dutra said. “It feels a little bit like we have to figure out who has the most pressing need.”
Dr. Dutra said she’s also concerned about victims of domestic violence who may be isolated with their abuser.
While telehealth can be effective for many patients, she pointed out there are limits.
“One of the problems we’re encountering is guidelines for telehealth limit how much we can do with high-risk individuals.”
Governor Baker issued an order mandating insurance companies cover telemedicine visits during this crisis, but Dr. Dutra told us it does not apply to some out of state insurance companies or some companies that self-insure.
Clinical Alliance Services has set up a GoFundMe page to help patients who can’t afford care.