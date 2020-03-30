BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a dreary, drizzly start to the day with clouds sticking around. Stepping outside Monday morning, expect pockets of mist and fog with an active northeast breeze. It’s cool, so grab an extra layer. Temperatures won’t climb much today, only topping out in the low to mid 40’s. Steadier off and on rain will re-develop this afternoon. A waterproof layer would be a good choice to grab as you head out the door.
A pool of cooler air above will move in later this evening and overnight, this will allow rain to flip to some wet snowflakes. The change will occur at the higher elevations at first, but then transition to the coast as well. I don’t expect much to stick around, especially near the coast with surface temperatures being too warm. There could be some minor accumulations (under 1 inch) for the higher elevations through central and western Mass.
TUESDAY
Any lingering showers will exit the region and we’ll find some breaks in the clouds developing on Tuesday. Any minor snow accumulation will also melt quickly with temperatures climbing into the 40’s by the afternoon. Any sunshine will be a welcome change after 2 days of cloudy conditions.
MID TO LATE WEEK
Wednesday will be a bit brighter, especially inland. Good news, that big ocean storm we were once watching last week will pass well south offshore. However, an onshore wind will keep more clouds at the coast, and perhaps drift some moisture inland in the form of a brief flurry or two early in the day.
By the afternoon, I expect temperatures to climb into the upper 40’s to near 50. While temperatures remain near normal to finish off the week, more unsettled weather returns with the risk of afternoon rain showers on Thursday and the chance early Friday.