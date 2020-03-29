WORCESTER (AP) – Patients are being moved out of a nursing home in Worcester so that the facility can be turned into a treatment and recovery center for COVID-19 patients. The residents of Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center are being moved to other Salmon Health and Retirement facilities.
“We’ve made the decision, along with UMass Medical (Center) and the Department of Public Health, and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, that the best course of action is to create COVID-specific care and treatment centers,” said Matt Salmon, CEO of Salmon Health and Retirement. “I can’t, in my role, think of any other solution that doesn’t put all of our seniors at risk.”
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.
