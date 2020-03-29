Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Across the state, people are creating shows of support for workers fighting the coronavirus on the front lines.
In Hudson, a group of children teamed up to make a huge chalk display thanking first responders, mail carriers, grocery store workers and others who have not stopped working in the midst of this crisis.
In Everett Saturday night, the lights in the rooms at Encore Boston Harbor Hotel were lit to make the shape of a heart. It’s a hopeful message for folks to keep their heads up during this difficult time.